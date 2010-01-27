Wall and Water, Le Caprice, and Recette Finally Open

Whether you’re looking for a slice of pizza at 4 am or a swanky restaurant to celebrate a special occasion, New York has options when it comes to dining. In fact, there are nearly 20,000 restaurants within the city limits, guaranteeing that there’s always something new for you to try.

So, if you’re sick of that Thai place around the corner and want to explore new foods, take a look at Wall and Water, Le Caprice, and Recette — some of New York’s newest hip restraunts and (most exciting) culinary ventures.



Wall and Water at Andaz Wall Street, 75 Wall Street, New York, NY

Situated in the heart of New Yorks financial district, Wall and Water at the new Andaz Wall Street hotel offers a Hudson Valley-inspired menu, featuring farm-to-table seasonal ingredients. Certainly, Wall and Water isnt short of any andaz, which means “personal style” in Hindi. Putting an emphasis on traditional cooking methods, fresh ingredients, and a no-fuss presentation, Wall and Water embodies a simple and natural aesthetic that mirrors its menu.

With an interior designed by the Rockwell Group, the restaurant is decorated with end-grain bamboo, oak, and hand-blown glass sconces. Additionally, the restaurant makes subtle nods to its prestigious location on Wall Street: The entryway features marble floors, and the walls of the dining area are patterned with the watermark of dollar bills.

This pattern is also printed on the glass doors that separate the 10-seat private dining room. Much more minimalistic than high-flash excess, the private dining area also has a long blonde wood table, refrigerator, residential sized bar, and flat screen TV.

Chefs implement traditional cooking methods, but familiar dishes, such as smoked meats and homemade chutneys, are still prepared with an innovative twist. Dishes are served on small plates, family style, and a la carte.

Wall and Water gains further acclaim with its appointment of executive chef Maximo Lopez May. Returning to New York after spending five years in Brazil, May was the chef de cuisine at Palacio Duhau-Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. May also gained notoriety as the host of several cooking shows on El Gourmet, the Latin American food network.

Now serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, Wall and Water merges the merits of fresh produce with an amicable, warm atmosphere.



Le Caprice at The Pierre, 795 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY Celebrated as one of London’s most stylish go-to restaurants for the past 62 years, Le Caprice headed west and opened a New York location in October 2009 overlooking Central Park.

Martin Brudnizki, responsible for the designing of Scotts, Wentworth Grill, J Sheeky Oyster Bar, and The Club at The Ivy, was asked to bring his creative insight to the design of the New York Le Caprice. The main part of the dining room can hold up to 80 guests, while the long bar can hold up to 14 diners for a more intimate feel. Reflecting its London counterparts homage to the arts, the New York branch of Le Caprice features a series of photographs of 60s model Jean Shrimpton shot by noted photographer David Bailey.

The restaurant promises to deliver new dishes in addition to familiar favorites, like Thai-baked sea bass, salmon fishcake with buttered spinach and sorrel sauce, dressed Dorset crab, and Scandinavian iced berries with hot white chocolate sauce. A la carte items range anywhere from the simple and traditional, such as fish and chips and eggs benedict, to smoked haddock and poached quail egg tart for those with more refined taste. The dessert options include Christmas pudding souffl, crme brulee, and blueberry and ricotta cheesecake.

Early on, owner Richard Caring attempted to generate as much hype about Le Caprice as possible.

I want buzz, he told the New York Times in September.

The result? If you plan on booking dinner reservations, only the persistent will survive. Nevertheless, Le Caprice has its appeals, which the New York Times cites as its design, which is like the interior of an imaginary ocean liner or a movie set for one of Fred Astaires RKO films, and notable dishes such as the smoked haddock tart — a rarity in the United States that is worth traveling some distance to try.

Recette, 328 West 12th Street, New York, NY



Prompted by the success of Recette Private Dining, Gordon Ramsey alum Jesse Schenker opened Recette in Greenwich Village, aiming for the classic and simplistic rather than the extravagant and decadent. Complete with large windows and hand-picked antiques, the dining room seats up to 46 guests.

The menu offers a certain amount of flexibility, as dishes are broken down into snacks and plates. Snacks contain the same portion sizes as plates, yet are not as intricately constructed. Some of the snack options feature combinations such as pork belly, grapes, tarragon, and greek yogurt, while plate options include a meal of ocean trout, smoked bacon, savoy cabbage, blue foot, and shellfish emulsion.

Schenker prides himself on the versatility of his menu. The food is modern American,” Schenker said in a recent interview with the Village Voice. “Me and my staff are all French trained, with Michelin kitchen techniques, so there’s a lot of finesse that comes through, along with playful touches on American classics.

Schenkers approach is not only limited to the meals. Desserts feature updates of American classics, such as smores with graham cracker ice cream, a chocolate wafer, toasted marshmallow, and hot chocolate sauce. With the help of pastry chef Christina Lee, the desserts are as refreshing as the entrees.

For the Florida native, the leap from private dining to public dining is much more exciting than nerve-wracking.

I always wanted a restaurant in the West Village, he told the Voice, and [I] wanted to bring elevated food into a warm, casual atmosphere for moderate prices and let people create their own tastings.

