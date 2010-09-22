StyleCaster
Wall Street 2: Shop Carey Mulligan’s Look Before The Movie Premieres!

Kelley
by
With her short cropped hair and tomboyish-feminine style, Carey Mulligan plays the sweetheart of Shia LaBeouf in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. Alexander Wang referenced the original 1987 Oliver Stone flick in his Fall 2010 collection, but we think Mulligan as Winne Gekko is just as inspiring. Take a peach blouse, some boyfriend pajamas, a beaded gown and a plaid top and you’ll find yourself with a smart, modern New York girl’s wardrobe.

Scroll through the looks and get ready to shop these high and low styles ’til you crash. And check out the full trailer below for more inspiration!

Peachy keen and ready for Shia.

Chiffon Oversized Button-up, $58, at American Apparel

Happy Day Shirt in Wednesday, $39.99, at ModCloth

Strapless and chic for the evening.

Tibi strapless jacquard dress, $398, at Neiman Marcus

Strapless Netted Dress, $24.80, at Forever21

Clean and crisp men's PJs.

Kiki de Montparnasse cotton boyfriend shirt, $295, at Net-A-Porter

Band of Outsiders pajama set, $320, at Opening Ceremony

Perfect plaid for day.

Tartan ruffle shirt, $17.80, at Forever21

Anna Sui cotton plaid shirt, $375, at Net-A-Porter

