Wall Street 2: Shop Carey Mulligan’s Look Before The Movie Premieres!

With her short cropped hair and tomboyish-feminine style, Carey Mulligan plays the sweetheart of Shia LaBeouf in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. Alexander Wang referenced the original 1987 Oliver Stone flick in his Fall 2010 collection, but we think Mulligan as Winne Gekko is just as inspiring. Take a peach blouse, some boyfriend pajamas, a beaded gown and a plaid top and you’ll find yourself with a smart, modern New York girl’s wardrobe.

Scroll through the looks and get ready to shop these high and low styles ’til you crash. And check out the full trailer below for more inspiration!