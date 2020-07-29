Collaged Wall Art Kits Are Basically Mood Boards Posing As Wallpaper

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, you probably often find yourself scrolling through Instagram, living vicariously through all the aesthetic photos your friends, celebrities and influencers post. Occasionally I’ll take to Pinterest to curate mood boards, too, but sometimes seeing the photos on a screen just isn’t enough. When I discovered the world of wall art collage kits on Etsy, though, my life was forever changed.

Not only do these kits give you the means to update any wall in your home, but they also allow you to see your most aesthetic mood boards come to life. You can cover your walls in vintage vibes, vacation inspiration or gorgeous minimalist aesthetics without having to curate photos yourself—or buy new (and pricey) wallpaper. Now that truly sounds like a decor dream.

In case you’re a bit unfamiliar with what wall art collage kits actually are, allow me to give you a quick briefing. Basically, DIY mavens and wildly creative folks put together collections of photographs (sometimes iconic pictures from the past and sometimes photos they’ve taken themselves) that go perfectly together to create a specific look. This could be vintage photos featuring images of Marilyn Monroe and ’90s Leonardo DiCaprio or curated photos in one specific color (like peachy pinks or an all-white collage).

You then take these photos and organize them on your wall however you like for the ultimate home decor refresh. Whether that means all the photos arranged in a straight line or an overlapping wall collage is ultimately up to you. But before you know it, your wall will be covered in seriously aesthetic photos.

If you’re ready to shop for your very own wall art kit, there’s no better place to look than Etsy. The site is already a go-to source for all things crafty, but their wall art collage kit selection is seriously *fire emoji.* I went ahead and searched through them all to find 12 of the best wall art kits available on Etsy right now, and you can shop them all below. Make sure you read all the descriptions on each item before you buy, though!

Some of these collage kits are digital only, so you have to print out the images yourself. If you’re down for that, go for it. If not, you might want to stick to creators that send you physical copies of the pictures for your wall. That being said, let’s decorate some walls, shall we?

1. Retro Aesthetic Photo Wall Collage

OK, this collage art kit has all the retro vibes a gal could ever want. From ’90s Britney Spears to vintage Playboy, what’s not to love?

2. Just Peachy Collage Kit

I’m feeling peachy keen about this peach pink collage kit. If you’re looking for a pop of color to brighten up the walls, this could be your saving grace.

3. White Collage Kit

For those who want some art on their walls but don’t want to much color, consider this all-white collage wall art kit. You get all the dreamy vibes while maintaining your minimalist color scheme.

4. Classic Wall Collage Kit

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have this colorful collage kit. With bright neons and fun rainbows, this is a maximalist’s dream.

5. Beach Aesthetic Wall Collage

BRB, putting this beach aesthetic wall art kit up and pretending I’m on vacation.

6. Paris Wall Collage Kit

For a wall collage kit totally devoid of color, you can always opt for this dreamy Paris-inspired collage set. Do I spy ’90s Leo in there, too?

7. Cool Girl Vintage Wall Collage Kit

This cool girl vintage wall collage kit looks exactly like a chic mood board, and I’m totally here for it. Oh, honey is right.

8. Minimalist Neutral Collage Kit

Here’s another minimalist and neutral collage kit for ya, because you can’t have too many aesthetic options! This one features flower-filled bathtub of my dreams.

9. Trendy & Bright Wall Collage Kit

Ooh, we love a pop of color! For summer, I’m so obsessed with this bright wall collage kit. Oranges, yellows and blues abound, making it perfect for a seasonal home refresh.

10. Trendy Pink Collage Kit

This trendy pink collage kit is vibes on vibes. For fans of rose gold, this is definitely the selection of photos that you need on your walls ASAP.

11. Sunshine Wall Collage Kit

Here’s another fun one for summer! This sunshine wall collage kit is full of all the cutest yellow photos—from summery sunflowers to uplifting little reminders.

12. Aesthetic Mediterranean Style Wall Collage Kit

If the beach isn’t really your vibe, but you want to feel like you’re on vacation, opt for this Mediterranean wall collage kit instead. It’ll have you daydreaming in no time.

