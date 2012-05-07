A Walk Down Met Ball Lane: The Top 26 Looks From Last Year’s Shindig

It’s here kids! We can’t believe that it totally snuck up on us. If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, gear up. Tonight, fashion’s finest are assembling in NYC this evening for the annual Met Ball. In other words, celebrities and the style troops are riling up to show off their best looks. With Prada and Elsa Schiaparelli (whose line is being re-launched! Woo!) being this year’s spotlight honorees, we seriously can’t wait to see the avant-garde meets reinterpreted ladylike styles this season.

While we wait in complete and utter anticipation, we decided to wet our palettes with some of the best looks from last year. Considering that last year’s gala was in honor of the late Alexander McQueen, the red carpet was ablaze with some major looks to the point we literally had to wipe the drool away from our mouths. We’re placing bets in the office on who will wearing what – what do you think?

