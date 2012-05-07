StyleCaster
A Walk Down Met Ball Lane: The Top 26 Looks From Last Year’s Shindig

Liz Doupnik
by
It’s here kids! We can’t believe that it totally snuck up on us. If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, gear up. Tonight, fashion’s finest are assembling in NYC this evening for the annual Met Ball. In other words, celebrities and the style troops are riling up to show off their best looks. With Prada and Elsa Schiaparelli (whose line is being re-launched! Woo!) being this year’s spotlight honorees, we seriously can’t wait to see the avant-garde meets reinterpreted ladylike styles this season.

While we wait in complete and utter anticipation, we decided to wet our palettes with some of the best looks from last year. Considering that last year’s gala was in honor of the late Alexander McQueen, the red carpet was ablaze with some major looks to the point we literally had to wipe the drool away from our mouths. We’re placing bets in the office on who will wearing what – what do you think?

Click through the slideshow to check out our top looks from last year. Don’t forget to register as a user to upload your own favorite images onto your streaming profile page!

1 of 26

Gwyneth Paltrow (wearing Stella McCartney), Valentino Garavani, Sarah Jessica Parker (wearing Alexander McQueen)

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Florence Welch

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Rihanna

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Kate Hudson (wearing Alexander McQueen)

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Ashley Olsen, Christian Louboutin

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Nicole Richie

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Alexa Chung

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Britt Maren

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Coco Rocha

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Zoe Saldana (wearing Calvin Klein Collection)

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Andre Leon Talley

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Claire Courtin-Clarins

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Fergie

Photo: Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Stella McCartney (wearing Stella McCartney)

Photo: Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Jay-Z, Beyonce

Photo: Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Emma Roberts

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Liv Tyler

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Hamish Bowles

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Mariacarla Boscono

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Christina Ricci

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Blake Lively, Karl Lagerfeld

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Dree Hemingway

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa /SIPA

Eva Mendes

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa/SIPA

