Walk A Day In Bella’s ‘Twilight’ Wedding Shoes

If you weren’t lucky enough to visit the Breaking Dawn premiere last night in New York City, have no fear, we’ve got you covered…kind of. We just found out that Manolo Blahnik will be including the EXACT shoe that Bella wears in the much-anticipated wedding scene.

The pump will be called the Swan (how apropos) and offered in black and pink in case the white just doesn’t do it for you. For a cool $1295, you can walk a day in Bella’s shoes (if only a hunky “vegetarian” vampire was included in the package). Be sure to grab them at Neiman Marcus while you can, kay? Considering this is the closest all of us will ever get to Edward, we’re sure these will sell out in no time.