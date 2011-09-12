Wake up With Gina Bettelli of MAC Cosmetics

Partnering with Starbucks, we wanted to show how the movers and shakers of New York Fashion Week start their day during the most exciting time for fashion all year. In the video below, we caught up with Gina Bettelli, senior makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics.

The models of New York Fashion Week couldn’t look more beautiful when they hit the runways. And they couldn’t do it without the help of renowned artists like Gina Bettelli.

More than a makeup artist, Bettelli is the face and voice of MAC Cosmetics, one of the largest and most famed beauty brands in the world.

Bettelli has been with MAC for 11 years where she rose to the top as one of the best in the business, which is no easy feat. In her words, “You have to get down on your knees and make magic happen.”

In the above video, Bettelli walks us through the packed days of Fashion Week, where she concentrates on supporting the designers’ work and making the girls look unbelieveable.

How does she feel about making people look beautiful for a living? “I pinch myself every day,” she says.

Credits:

Produced by: Patrick Biesemans

Shot by: Michael Ormiston

Edited by: Jeff Croghan

