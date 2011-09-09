Wake up With David Hemphill of Milk Studios

Partnering with Starbucks, we wanted to show how the movers and shakers of New York Fashion Week start their day during the most exciting time for fashion all year. In the video below, we caught up with David Hemphill of NYC’s Milk Studios.

Milk Studios, located in New York City’s posh Meatpacking District, istheepicenter of fashion photography, worldwide.

If you’ve thumbed through the pages of any international fashion publication, StyleCaster included, then you’ve seen examples of the epic photo sessions that take place in Milk Studios’ hallowed halls.

How much goes into those amazing double-page spreads that shape how the world gets dressed every day? More than you could possibly imagine.

In the above video David Hemphill, who manages the studio’s expansive events schedule and gallery showcases, walks us through the mornings before Fashion Week kicks off.

