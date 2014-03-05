Wait, What? Per Se Got a “C” Rating From Health Department

Widely regarded as one of New York City’s best restaurants (not to mention one of the best restaurants in the world), Per Se recently got a “C” rating from the health department. Not exactly what you want to hear while you are indulging in the restaurant’s $310 tasting menu.

The Michelin-starred Thomas Keller restaurant got 42 violation points when it was inspected on February 19 according to health department records. Reasons cited for the violation points include failure to hold hot food at 140 degrees and a lack of hand-washing stations near the food prep areas. A grade of “C” means an eatery has racked up 28 points or more on its inspection. Keep in mind that Per Se still has time to appeal the grade, so technically the restaurant now falls in the “grade pending” category.

Per Se is one of only seven New York City restaurants to earn three Michelin stars, and in 2011 The New York Times called it the city’s best restaurant. Time will tell how this rating impacts the reservation books at Per Se, but something tells us the money crowd won’t be rushing to spend thousands of dollars on a single meal thanks to this rating.

MORE:

Karlie Kloss’s Vegan Chocolate Mousse Recipe

15 Things You Should Never Say at the Dinner Table