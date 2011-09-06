The Wait Is Over – Tavi’s Teen Mag, Rookie, Has Gone Live!

It seems as if we’ve been anticipating the launch ofprodigious teen blogger, Tavi Gevinson’s, digital magazine for eons. The wait was one of highs and lows; after that whole Jane Pratt break up scare and the excitement that ensued from last week’sNew York Times article, we were so ready to see what Tavi had in store for the teens of today.

After heading over to the newly launched site on Monday (hands shaking while grasping our mouses) it became clear that Rookie is everything we imagined it to be and more – so much that most of us find ourselves kind of wishing we were still teenagers. Coming from the post-Sassy generation, Tavi’s magazine makes the Seventeens,Girl’s Lifes and Tiger Beats of our youthlook like didactic handbooks on becoming the straitlaced young women of tomorrow that we never, ever wanted to be anyway.

Unlike previous teen-centric publications,Rookie has this kind of by the people, for the people respect for its readers. Contributors are both adults and teenagers and girls are encouraged to submit their own ideas, questions, writing pieces, etc. to the site.Each month, the magazine will have a new theme. September’s is – appropriately – “Beginnings” and the site is already chock-full of awesome posts including a 90s-inspired photo shoot and high school survival advice from the likes of Zooey Deschanel and Jack Black – seriously, Tavi, do you know everyone?

We’ll definitely be hitting up Rookie for our daily dose of teenage nostalgia and can’t wait to see how this project progresses into the future. So tell us, are you loving Tavi’s new venture just as much as we are?