We got some funny party photos of London's WAH Nails celebrating the release of their new book at NYC's W Hotel in Union Square last night!
Last Night’s WAH Nails NYC Book Launch Party Totally Nailed It

Susie G
Leave it to London’s own WAH Nails to throw a party that transformed New York’s W Union Square’s Lilium nightclub into a scene taken straight from just about any underground rager you’d find in the hip neighborhood of Dalston.

Celebrating the release of the cult nail salon’s first-ever book (appropriately titled The WAH Nails Book of Nail Art, which you can get a signed copy of for about $16 plus shipping) and an one-night-only pop-up “WAH Club” salon at the W Union Square, founder Sharmadean Reid and the rest of the WAH Nails crew thew an über rad fête with the help of Kanon Organic Vodka, that hosted a mix of London’s scene shapers (like CASSETTE PLAYA designer Carri Munden) with some of New York’s stylish denizens (oh hey there, Shaun Ross!).

If you’ve been following the nail art trend craze of late, there’s a 99% chance you’re already familiar with WAH Nails and their growing cult following from all corners of the globe, thanks to their street-inspired, cool-as-fudge designs and aesthetic. That’s why when we heard that they were coming to NYC (even if it was, sadly, just for a day) we were super stoked to come hang out and party it up with these gals.

To see exactly what it’s like to rage it up with the WAH Nails crew, check out our photos from last night’s super sweet soirée in the slideshow above!

WAH Nails NYC Book Launch Party at the W Union Square's Lilium

WAH crew representing with founder Sharmadean Reid (right)

FACT: CASSETTE PLAYA designer Carri Munden is the raddest.

DJ Roxy Cottontail (right) and friend werkin' it for the camera lens

The 88's Alexandra Thompson (center) and PR maven Sydney Reising (right)

Double dose of "It" girls: Lissy Trullie and Sasha Owen

<3 Zana Bayne (center)

#Drama

Karley Sciortino (a.k.a. Slutever) partying it up with a few WAH girls

Girls like her are why we love WAH Nails

V Magazine's Patrik Sandberg (right) and amigo

Love running into Shaun Ross (right) #Truth

Look who we spotted–StyleCaster BFF Antwan Duncan!

Kesh keeping it real behind the 1's and 2's

Love. Those. Nails.

