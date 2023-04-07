Jonas Brothers’ ‘Waffle House’ Lyrics Give Tribute To The ‘Sanctuary’ Restaurant

The Jonas Brothers are back! The three brothers consisting of Joe, Nick and Kevin are releasing a new album, aptly called The Album, and released a second single ahead of its release. Take a look at the Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” lyrics and how it fits in with the brotherly theme for life.

The Jonas Brothers revealed their new album and tour at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30, 2023. “We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5,” Nick Jonas said. “And we can’t wait to see you all on tour later this year.”

In an interview with Variety before the ceremony, they talked about the songwriting behind the album.“The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot,” Joe said. “Still, wide-reaching appeal is also important for fans who regularly turn up to shows with their parents and offspring. “There are so many different generations,” Nick chimed in. “How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? … We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

So what do the “Waffle House” lyrics mean? Read down below to find out.

What does “Waffle House” by Jonas Brothers mean?

What does “Waffle House” by Jonas Brothers mean? Well, it’s named after the restaurant and the irreplaceable memories that the brothers had in the establishment.

“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers shared in a statement. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

They also posted on social media showing how it also connects to their fans. “Waffle House is finally yours 💛 There are few things more fulfilling as artists than seeing your fans live with your music and our hope is that this song not only helps get you through challenging times, but also brings you together with the ones you love most.”

Nick also told Variety how it became one of his favorite songs off the new album. “It was a last-minute addition. At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It’s a really, really, fun song. We can’t wait to play it live.”

The song was co-written by Jon Bellion who also produced the track too.

“Waffle House” by Jonas Brothers lyrics

Read the Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” lyrics via Genius.

[Intro: Jon Bellion]

(Come on)

[Verse 1: Joe Jonas, Jon Bellion]

(Hey now) We never knew how to forfeit

(Hey now) But we always knew how to talk sh—

(Hey now) Couple nights, threw gasoline on the fire (Hey)

(Hey now) We never knew how to perfect

(Hey now) But we always knew it would work

[Pre-Chorus: Joe Jonas]

‘Cause if somethin’ misread

Or if somethin’ got said

Know before the night ends

[Chorus: Joe Jonas]

No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out

Oh, deep conversations at the Wafflе House

Headstrong father and a dеtermined mother

Oh, that’s why some nights, we tried to kill each other

But you know it’s always love[Verse 2: Nick Jonas, Jon Bellion]

(Hey now) We never knew how to fake it

(Hey now) But we always knew how to break sh—

(Hey now) Couple nights, threw gasoline on the fire[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

‘Cause if somethin’ misread

Or if somethin’ got said

Know before the night ends[Chorus: Nick Jonas]

No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out

Oh, deep conversations at the Waffle House

Headstrong father and a determined mother

Oh, that’s why some nights, we tried to kill each other

But you know it’s always love[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Na-na-na (Oh yeah)

La-la-la-la (But you know it’s always love)

Na-na-na (Oh, baby)

La-la-la-la

[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Both]

But you know it’s always gon’ get figured out

Deep conversations at the Waffle House

Headstrong father and a determined mother

Oh, that’s why some nights, we tried to kill each other

You know it’s always love[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Na-na-na (Oh yeah)

La-la-la-la (You know it’s always love)

Na-na-na (Hey)

La-la-la-la (You know it’s always love)

Na-na-na (It’s always love)

