I’m A 34G & My Favorite Sports Bra Is On Super-Sale Right Now

I recently discovered that my bra size has changed, so I now have the very fun (read: very expensive) task of re-upping my entire bra drawer. Farewell, 34E—she’s a 34G now and she’s never looking back! While it’s definitely a pain to have to splurge on new bras, I’m making a point to only repurchase the ones I’m totally obsessed with this time around. I want every day to be a good bra day, which is why I’m over the moon to see that my favorite sports bra is on sale at Nordstrom right now. Catch me shopping the Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra in every. single. color.

Prior to this particular sports bra, I had never come across one that I felt really did a good job. Sports bras were notorious for either pinning my boobs down in a way that made it difficult to function, or not doing enough and leaving the girls bouncing around during my workout. Both options were less than ideal, and if we’re being honest, I often used my lack of a good sports bra as an excuse to not hit the gym. But with Hot Girl Summer 2021 almost upon us, I want to feel my best—and nothing puts me in a better mindset than moving my body and being active.

Cue the Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra, an option I was hesitant to try last summer and almost immediately fell in love with. No, it’s not the sexiest sports bra out there, but damn, does it lift! This thing holds my chest in place without causing any uncomfortable pressure, so I no longer dread the getting-ready portion of my morning workout.

TBH, I like this bra so much that I’ve taken to wearing it under non-gym attire, too. None of my other bras offer the same levels of lift and support! Most of all, it’s comfortable, so I can wear it all day long with zero issue.

Usually, this bra runs for around $68—which, obviously, ain’t too cheap! For this reason, I often end up wearing and re-wearing the one I have. Now that it’s discounted as part of Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, though, I’ll definitely be buying a few new colorways in my new size.

Unfortunately, not all of the colors are currently on sale, but if you see your size still available in either Nude or Marlin/Thistle Down, add it to your cart before it’s too late! And honestly, if you’re in need of a good sports bra like I was, you can totally justify buying this one full-price in another color that catches your eye. Yes, it’s a lot of money, but can you really put a price on lifted, supported boobs? If I had to, I’d say $68 is a borderline steal.