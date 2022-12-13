TikTokers Found “The Best Strapless Bra to Ever Exist” & Are Wearing It Exclusively

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever worn a strapless dress, you’ve probably only worn it once. And not because it wasn’t cute, because I bet it was. If I had to guess why you never reach for that skin-baring dress that’s stuck in the back of your closet, it’s likely because you could never find the perfect strapless bra to go with it.

Nothing ruins an outfit faster than having to tug on it all night to help it stay up. And even though the world has made some serious advances like self-driving cars, 30-minute delivery for just about anything you need and wearable jewelry that can track your heart rate, bras, somehow, still fall (pardon the pun) short. That is, until now. Thanks to TikTok (you know, the place where we discover life-changing hacks), bra aficionados found the ultimate strapless bra that helps enhance any outfit.

According to TikTok user @meghymeggs, the Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra “stays up, pushes up, [is] perfect and comfortable” to boot. IDK about you but I’ve never heard all those words paired together as a description for a bra before. TikToker @lexietucker_, who wears a 34DD, says “there’s no gapping” with this strapless bra, unlike others, and she “would 10/10 recommend this bra — it’s amazing. Stayed in place, didn’t budge, definitely worth it.”

Now that the reviews are in, let’s get into the details of the bra itself. It’s made from a Nylon/Spandex material blend so it has a seamless stretch that makes it go unnoticed and never feels hard to breathe in (we all know the feeling).

It features a medical-grade silicone strip that stretches along both the top and bottom edges of the bra, which is why the bra refuses to slip down, no matter how much dancing is done while wearing it.

One reviewer who has struggled with strapless bras in the past wrote, “I have heard people rave about this bra for years but was always skeptical. […] I was really worried that this would make my boobs look even bigger and/or be visible under clothes. […] But then I tried it on and was stunned!! It’s incredibly comfortable (I am wearing it around the house for no reason at all??).” When you wear a bra around the house, you know it’s good.

Grabbing this bra isn’t just for strapless numbers though. It comes with removable straps that extend into different lengths for the perfect fit, so you can cross it in the back in different ways to adjust to whatever you’re wearing.

You’ll want to stock up on this convertible bra in a few different colors since you’ll be wearing it every day (trust us), and since it comes in sizes 30 to 44 in cup sizes from B to I, you’re sure to find your perfect fit.