Wacky Celebrity Auctions: The High Price Fans Are Willing To Pay

In the world we live in, frivolous spending isnt exactly a new development. And lest you think that a recent recession and huge financial deficit will keep people from spending, think again. We were amazed to learn that Jackie Os famous pearl necklace is estimated to go for a cool $47,000 at Bonhams’ Pioneers of Popular Culture annual auction later this month.

After doing some investigating, we found out that this is chump change compared to some of the other celebrity memorabilia that has been auctioned off in recent years. Considering how celebrity driven our society is, it should come as no surprise just how much people are willing to spend on their favorite celeb-owned items. From iconic memorabilia to the downright gross (used tissues anyone?), have a look at some of the most expensive celebrity auctioned items in the past few years.

Dorothy Gales Ruby Slippers Photo: Andy Kropa, Getty Images

This is one of the most expensive items on our roundup, coming in at a winning bid of $666,000. What little girl didnt dream of owning her very own pair of ruby red slippers, a la Wizard of Oz? So, naturally it shocked us to learn that the winning bidder was not a woman fulfilling a lifelong dream, but a man.

Scarlett Johanssons Used Tissue The woman with the $5,300 sneeze. Photo: Gregg DeGuire, WireImage



During a 2008 episode of The Tonight Show, Jay Leno persuaded Scarlett Johansson to blow her nose into a piece of tissue to be auctioned off on eBay. She placed it into a bag and sealed it with a kiss. Seven days later, one bidder found himself the proud owner of Scar-Jos mucus-filled tissue. It only cost him a mere $5,300.

Justin Timberlakes French Toast



Would you nibble on JT’s leftovers? Photo: iStock.com

We love JT as much as the next girl, but theres a thin line between being a fan and being a lunatic. One crazed fan shelled out $3,154 to become the proud owner of Timberlakes French toast leftovers.

Britney Spears Chewed Gum



Maybe this was one of the chosen pieces? Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage



Its no secret that Britney Spears has lost a lot of the popularity she had back in the early 2000s. That being said, we doubt that a chewed up piece of the pop stars gum would still go for the $14,000 price tag it sold for in a 2002 eBay auction. If you think this is a fluke, youre wrong. This was just one of many pieces of Brits used gum to go up on eBay around that time.

Bob Barkers Microphone



Bob Barker of ‘The Price Is Right’. Photo: Dr. Billy Ingram, WireImage

Unlike chewed gum and soiled tissues, this piece of memorabilia can actually be deemed iconic. Who could forget staying home on sick days to watch Barker host The Price Is Right as a kid? The classic TV show has been a mainstay in peoples homes for generations. So, could you really blame someone for wanting to keep a little piece of the show forever? Now, we wouldnt necessarily pay $20,000 for that mic, but to each his own.

Brian Jones Swimming Pool Tiles



Brian Jones the year before his death in 1969. Photo: Chris Walter, WireImage

Whats so weird about selling tiles you may ask? Well, maybe the fact that the tiles came from the swimming pool where Rolling Stones guitarist, Brian Jones, was found dead. We think its a little morbid, but Jones fans seem to disagree. The tiles were individually sold, via the Brian Jones Fan Club, for about $210 per 6-inch tile.

A Clump of Elvis Presleys Hair

Elvis’ hair. Photo courtesy of Leslie Hindman Auctioneers



It doesnt really surprise us that an Elvis fan paid $15,000 for a piece of his hair. After all, Elvis fans are some of the most die-hard in history. However, what did surprise us was the fact that someone was willing to shell out that kind of money without proof that it belonged to the King. It turns out the hair was never DNA-tested before the auction.

Andy Warhols Wig



Andy Warhol hangs with Keith Haring while modeling his wig. Photo: Ron Galella, WireImage

While we’re on the topic of hair, we can’t forget to mention the auction for Andy Warhol’s hairpiece. Were well aware that people pay thousands of dollars for a Warhol painting, but paying $10,800 for his wig seems a bit ludicrous. The artist reportedly wore the wig back in the 60s to hide his receding hairline.

Michael Jacksons Crystal Glove MJ’s famous crystal-encrusted white glove. Photo: Mark Sullivan, WireImage

Julien’s Auctions annual summer sale took place earlier this summer in Las Vegas. Among the 251 lots of MJ memorabilia up for grabs was his infamous crystal-studded glove, which proved to be the star of the auction. It went for a cool $160,000. While this may seem pricey, back in November a similar glove worn by Jackson in 1983 went for $420,000. We cant help but wonder if either of these items wouldve done as well if it werent for Jacksons untimely death.

Marilyn Monroes Dress Photo: Dan Callister, Getty Images



The most expensive item on our list comes in at $1,267,500. Monroe wore this floor-length gown when she famously sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to JFK. While it wouldnt surprise us if an individual were to shell out millions for the gown, we were relieved to learn that the dress was actually purchased by a New York-based collections company.

Marilyn Monroe’s Chest X-Rays

A very expensive chest X-Ray of the blond bombshell. Photo: Shaan Kokin, courtesy of Juliens Auctions

Apparently, when it comes to Marilyn Monroe, people are willing to shell out the big bucks. Unlike the dress above, this item is neither iconic nor worth spending thousands on. Her set of three chest X-rays went for $45,000.

Audrey Hepburns Dress Audrey Hepburn in ‘Funny Face’. Image courtesy of Julien’s Auctions



The floral dress that iconic actress Audrey Hepburn wore in Funny Face was another one of the items up for bid at Juliens Auctions this year. This dress exceeded the $40,000 pre-auction estimates, selling for $56,250. Of all the items on the list, this is the one we would actually bid on, provided we had that kind of money.

Audrey Hepburn’s dress from ‘Funny Face’. Photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions



