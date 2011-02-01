W Speaks About Kim Kardashian’s Tears, Helmut Lang’s Bags

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

W responded to that whole Kim Kardashian being upset that people saw her naked, again, standing behind the issue and explaining, “Kim Kardashians cover was conceived as an artistic collaboration with well-known artist Barbara Kruger, and was a meditation on the influence that reality TV has on contemporary culture… using the language of artists like Jeff Koons (see Rabbit) and Gilbert & George (see The Singing Sculpture). Something tells me that since we’re still talking about it just proves that Kim is an artist self promoter.(The Cut)

Jason Wu’s number one girl to dress right now would be Cate Blanchett, plus find out more about M’Obama’s sometimes go-to guy. (Fashion Etc.)

Prince William is staying mum on who he is wearing for his nuptials. He and Kate have SO much in common. (WWD)

Another LOVE androgyny cover is out and this time Kate Moss stands alone, shot by Mert & Marcus. She appears androgynous. (Fashion Copious)

Co-designers Michael Colovos and Nicole Colovos for Helmut Lang are releasing their first handbags. They look like star fruit and they’re cute! They will be available on Barneys Facebook page on February 3 and 4 exclusively! (T Magazine)

Fiorentini + Baker opened its first outpost in NYC in SoHo over the weekend. (Fiorentini + Baker)

Express designed a leather jacket with proceeds going to research for women. (Express)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @wmag Watch Now: Lynn Hirschberg’s Screen Test interview with Jesse Eisenberg http://tinyurl.com/4akmfr6 Fun.

RT @Modelinia Super cute apt! RT @xTaliLennox: Back in icy NYC &LOVE my place in chelsea! beats staying in a model apt any day! http://yfrog.com/h57pevqqj We concur.

RT @johnjannuzzi hey pr person…starting an e-mail to me with “hey lady,” will not get you far. just a suggestion. Kinda love it.

RT @ELLEmagazine ELLE Magazine Blake Lively is the year’s most desirable woman according to @AskMen_com (also in the top 10: Anne Hathaway, Katy Perry & Mila Kunis at #2) Very interesting… Personally, I’d go Mila. #girlcrush

RT @refinery29 Apparently there is such a thing as bright pink pubic hair dye: http://r29.co/fClfPr Um, terrifying.