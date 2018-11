In honor of Cannes, Louis Vuitton has produced a limited edition fan designed in collaboration with Spanish actress Rossy de Palma. The fan will be on sale Monday for 400 euros ($546) at the Cannes Vuitton store on the Croisette and in their stores in Spain. Proceeds will go to OrphanAid Africa, where de Palma is an ambassador.

Another Spanish actress Victoria Abril is also doing her share for OrphanAid Africa. Modz.fr will be transferring 1 euro per order to the charity.

[WWD]