These Bachelorette-Ready Rentals In Nashville Guarantee a Good Time

If you thought that last year’s wedding season was wild, just wait until this year’s… and the year after that, and the year after that. Since all of the world’s love birds had to push off their nuptials for so long due to covid, these next few years are going to be packed to the brim with weddings, which means they’re also going to be filled with wedding festivities. Some of them, we’ll admit it, can be a little drab. Luncheons and teas can only be exciting for so long. But the things we’re looking forward to the most are bachelor and bachelorette parties, of course.

And what better place to celebrate than Nash-Vegas?

Nashville is heaven-sent for bachelor and bachelorette groups who want to get down and have a good time without spending their life savings. The iconic Broadway strip is lined with honkey tonk bars, karaoke hot spots and clubs that’ll make Miami think twice about its nightlife crown. Plus, you can’t beat the food. Hot chicken, honey waffles, bourbon and more. Are you drooling yet?

One part of the parties that often goes unlooked is where you’re going to stay in between the festivities. Every planner and party expert knows that these spots are just as important as the ones you go out to. So, where do you find the best bachelor and bachelorette rentals in Nashville? Start with Vrbo. It’s the same kind of concept as Airbnb, but it actually has a much more niche selection. The kind of spots you’ll find here are bigger and better than any other rentals spot. Trust us, we spent like 18 hours checking out all of the options that our eyes could handle.

Whether you’re looking for an intimate set-up for a weekend away, or want a full-fledged party house for your rowdy bunch, you’ll find it on Vrbo. The site has modern condos, downtown lofts and riverfront escapes that’ll take anyone’s breath away. Don’t believe us? Check some of our favorite spots out below:

A Modren Penthouse Loft

Make your big city dreams come true with this airy and chic loft. The penthouse spot is supremely luxe and can comfortably fit six people within its two floors. It gets double points for having funky, fun artwork that keeps the vibe lively.

A Riverfront Condo

You and seven guests can put the Yee in Yee-Haw when you stay in this riverfront condo. It might look small, but it can fit up to seven guests with ease. Take a break from the wild weekend by gandering outside at the beautiful Cumberland River or chilling on the balcony. You’ll be ready to rest up for any of the night’s endeavors with these serene escapes.

The Titan Lofts

A pool table, massive hot tub, skyline view and huge deck space all in one downtown loft? Now that’s a bach party dream. Gather a dozen of your closest friends for a weekend that’ll be as fun inside as it will be outside.

Boho Abode

Did your Pinterest board just come to life? There’s no chance you won’t fall in love with this loft that’s straight out of an Anthropologie catalog. Give us allll of the orange and turquoise hues possible. The two-bed, 1.5 bath sleeps six and is a super short walk away from the city’s hottest nightlife spots.

A Honky Tonk Home

Steps away from all of the Honky Tonk bars you could ever want, this downtown space is huge—it’s a whopping 2,000 square feet and has seven (!!!) bedrooms. Your whole crew can fit inside and make some memories that will truly last a lifetime.

Music City Loft

There truly isn’t a better space for a large party than this loft—the seating and sleeping options are vast so that nobody feels like they have to sacrifice their space for a fun time. The exposed brick walls, greenery and well-designed bedrooms combine to make one spot you’ll regret not booking.

A Sleek Studio

Have a smaller circle you’re celebrating with? You don’t have to miss out on anything. This sleek loft studio still feels like a luxe vacation away even when, in reality, it’d cost under $100 a person for four people. Try finding a better deal than that.