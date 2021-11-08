Here’s the Secret to Watching International Shows in the US—& How to Do So For Free

If you’re an American who loves international TV shows like Love Island UK, The Bachelorette Australia and Villainous, you may want to know about the best VPN free trials out there to watch TV around the world for little to no cost.

For those who don’t know, a VPN—or a virtual private network—is a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location, such as foreign channel websites or international versions of streaming sites like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max.

So how does a VPN work? Well, when a user visits a website, their computer is connected to the server where the site is hosted. This allows the website to see certain data about the user through their IP address, such as the country they’re located in. A VPN lets users connect to a private server first before they connected to the website. This hides their IP address and allows them to appear as if they’re connecting from a different location. Along with access to international TV shows like Love Island Australia, Bachelor in Paradise Canada and The Real Housewives of Melbourne, a VPN also provides users with a level of security by hiding their IP address and data from websites who may collect information about them, a VPN also provides them with a level of security by hiding their IP address and data from websites who may collect information about them.

So that’s how a VPN works. But what are the best VPN free trials? Read on ahead for our choices for the best free VPNs to sign up for to watch international TV all year-long.

Best VPN Free Trials

So what are the best free VPNs? Ahead, we listed the best—and most affordable—VPNs to subscribe to based on cost, efficiency and ease. Read on for the best VPN free trials.

Express VPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about 5 minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to set up Express VPN’s free trial.

Sign up for Express VPN and create an account Log into your Express VPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($79 in total), $4.92 per month for a one-year plan ($59 in total) or $11.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to set up NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for Nord VPN and create an account Log into your Nord VPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed Nord VPN, log into your account Once Nord VPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu

Another VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $2.04 per month for a two-year plan ($49.12 in total), $3.32 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to set up Pure VPN’s free trial.

Sign up for Pure VPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of Pure VPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed Pure VPN, log into your account Once Pure VPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by searching for the country in the right bar

