VPL Spring 2013: The Power Collection

VPL, a diverse line that includes ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories by designer and former stylist Victoria Bartlett, presented its Spring 2013 collection today during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios. The collection featured printed pants, lots of mints and oranges and about a ton of sequins. The front row included bloggers like Susanna Lau from Style Bubble, Barneys New York’s Simon Dooonan and Purple magazine’s Olivier Zahm.

As we bustled backstage to get a post-show interview with the designer, her friends, admirers and even former employees — all decked out in head-to-toe VPL — waited patiently to kiss, gossip and giggle with Bartlett, who wore a piece from her new Spring collection and some very on-trend orange lipstick.

Bartlett said her collection was about “exertion,” stating that it was actually “a nod to the Olympics.”

While nothing about her collection looked overly exerting, the pieces were certainly complex (in the good way) and included a front-zip jumper, vests and oversized sequined tops. Overall, it was glamorous, but in the effortless way. Bartlett insists that the type of girl that would wear her spring collection is “independent, strong, and self-assured.”

Well yes, you would have to be self-assured to wear some of her sexy and revealing pieces, but they’re also great for layering and can easily be incorporated into a variety of wardrobes for a variety of women and lifestyles. When we asked what Bartlett would do now that the show was over, she laughed and said, “Hide!”

Fun Fact: VPL stands for Visible Panty Lines!

