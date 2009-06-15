VPL Resort 2010

Victoria Bartlett has always been about comfort. Comfort and strategically visible underthings. This resort collection for her VPL line was no different. The collection doesn’t include any of the pops of neon Bartlett sometimes uses. She stuck to neutrals for her easygoing separates, outerwear, underwear, and jumpsuits. One welcome addition was a liquid silver drawstring skirt. Silver is surprisingly versatile for the day, trust me, and in such a relaxed and comfortable shape, you’ll look dressed up without ever feeling it.

For full resort coverage, see our Hot Topic: Resort 2010