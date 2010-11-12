VPL Designer Victoria Bartlett On Voyeurism And Fashion

It’s sort of a cheeky premise, “innerwear, outerwear, anywhere, and Victoria Bartlett’s brand VPL, which launched in 2003, owns that totally refreshing sensibility with a cool high fashion bent.

Somewhere between lingerie and sportswear, VPL, i.e. Visible Panty Line, is about “that voyeuristic peering through,” the designer explains. What girls get are completely cool, sexy but not overtly so pieces that have garnered praise worthy press, a flock of loyal followers, and most recently a new dedicated retail space in New York.

“A show should be theater” the collaborative Bartlett explains, and her Spring 2011 show certainly succeeded. Watch a bit of it and get to know who one in-demand stylist is calling “the most important thing in fashion right now,” in the video below. -Kerry Pieri