Here’s Who You Should Actually Vote for, According to Math

This morning I was listening to one of my fave political podcasts, Slate’s Trumpcast, and the conversation turned to how presidential elections so often turn into popularity contests (or in this year’s case, unpopularity contests). In an election like this, it’s all too easy to get swept up in mess of he-said-she-said mudslinging and character-smearing rather than focusing on candidates’ actual policy positions—or the ways in which they actually plan to run the country and change lives.

You might think you’re clearly aligned with a certain candidate on most issues, but when you get down to the nitty-gritty of more nuanced issues like rights for illegal immigrants or the fine print on national education standards and taxes, you might be surprised. That’s why it’s helpful to take a blind quiz on your values and beliefs and let an algorithm calculate whether your own stances align with or diverge from the candidates’ voting records.

For instance, the majority of my coworkers are openly liberal, and, as far as I know, most of us will be on team Hillary come November 8th. And while a couple of us got Hillary Clinton as the person we align with most—I’m 100 percent Hillary-aligned, and proud—a few others got outlier Green Party and Libertarian candidates Jill Stein and Gary Johnson. (And yes, I believe a lone conservative among us got Donald Trump.) Even though you might find out something you already know, it’s fascinating find out if your values really line up with the person you plan to vote for.

Take the addictive quiz here.

STYLECASTER has partnered with more than 50 women’s media brands and political nonprofit Rock the Vote to register 100,000 women to vote. Make sure your voice is heard on November 8 by registering to vote with #OurVoteCounts, below.