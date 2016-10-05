Not Registered to Vote? Here’s How—and When You Need to Do it By

We’re in the home stretch of this crazy election (🙌), and while it’s easy to be distracted by media mayhem like SNL’s excellent skit parodying the first debate or Hillary Clinton’s deadpan performance on Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis, let’s not forget that Election Day itself is now almost a month away—and November 8th is serious fucking business.

According to The New York Times, nationally, Clinton, at 45 percent, is polling a few points higher than Donald Trump, who’s at 41 percent. In swing states like Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, the numbers are just as close. And while you might feel that your vote matters more if you live in one of those battleground locations, everyone who’s legal needs to get their asses to the voting booths in November—even if you don’t love either candidate. As President Obama said last June in an entertaining Buzzfeed video, “I hope you all understand that you have the power to shape our country’s course. Don’t take that for granted.” (He also said that anyone who doesn’t vote is voting for Trump, for the record.)

To make the registration process as simple as possible for all you procrastinators, we’ve mapped out voter registration deadlines across the U.S. Some states have looming deadlines—as in you have until the end of the week—so check yours ASAP. And to make your lives even easier, here’s exactly where you can go to register to vote (or just scroll to the bottom of this article). So no more excuses, ladies! (Even Katy Perry agrees.)

KEY

States with deadlines less than 2 weeks away

States with deadlines 2-3 weeks away

States with deadlines less than a week before the election