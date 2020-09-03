Fall’s Biggest Fashion Trend is a Reminder to Vote Like Your Life Depends on It

November 3 is just around the corner, and just in case you’re in need of a friendly reminder to make sure to head to the polls this election day (or request your mail-in ballot, of course), there’s a slew of fashion and accessory brands offering chic vote-themed pieces to help you “rock the vote” in style. Voting fashion merch for 2020‘s upcoming presidential election is one of the major “trends” this fall season, and to be honest, we couldn’t be more stoked to show off our voter pride with some stylish new t-shirts, face masks, and jewelry by supporting brands that are doing their part to promote widespread participation in such a crucial election.

Aside from spreading awareness and encouraging voter registration by way of sartorial incentives, many brands are also offering limited edition items with a portion of proceeds from sales going straight to important organizations like When We All Vote (a non-profit launched by Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, and other notable celebrities), I Am Voter and a variety of grassroots organizations led by women of color that work to promote diversity and inclusion in the political sphere.

Look, regardless of your personal views and partisan affiliation, there’s a lot at stake in this election, and now’s the time to hold one another accountable and spread the word to cast your vote on election day—whether you’re showing off your campaign merch on the ‘gram or gifting your squad with some accessories to conjure up some serious excitement to take action this November. If you’re not already registered to vote, you can sign up and learn more here. In the words of Beyonce, “We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable (and not almost always out-of-stock) dupe to the “vote” necklace Michelle Obama wore during her speech at the DNC last month, this handmade piece is a solid alternative.

Urban Outfitters collabed with I Am Voter this year to offer this awesome voter ballot box tee, which comes with a t-shirt featuring a dedicated spot to proudly display your “I Voted” sticker, along with a cool keepsake box with directions inside.

Naturalizer teamed up with The Outrage to launch these chic limited-edition Callie boots in anticipation of the 2020 elections. The luxe leather boots feature a hand-painted design by artist Kiersten Essenpreis. emblazoned with the word “VOTE” over each shoe.

Madewell will be donating 100 percent of the purchase price from sales of this chic graphic t-shirt (up until November 3) to the American Civil Liberties Union, which aims to protect the fundamental right to vote.

These handmade patriotic, red, white, and blue acrylic “vote” earrings are the perfect election day accessory to wear to the polls (or while you fill in your mail-in ballot).

Part of Levi’s Vote Campaign and Public Service Announcement and coinciding merch collection, the graphic hoodie will keep you cozy on the couch as you watch the election coverage in November.

This woven mantra bracelet will match your “I Voted” sticker perfectly.

Brother Vellies partnered up with When We All Vote to launch these seriously adorable crew socks featuring a red, white, and blue vote design. They look so cute peeking out of sneakers, and the brand is donating $5 from every sale to WWAV.

Another I Am Voter collab, Sundry Clothing will donate $25 from the purchase price of each Voter t-shirt through November 4.

Since masks have officially become a bona fide accessory category this year, why not show off your voter pride with a new mask to wear to the polls (and yes, you will need to wear a mask if you’re voting IRL this year).

Designed in partnership with Black-owned brand FKSP, this graphic t-shirt is imbued with the name of Michael Kor’s voting campaign. 100 percent of the profits from the sale of each t-shirt will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Educational Fund. Hurry, the stock is selling out fast.

Kitsch and celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan designed this chic rhinestone-encrusted hairpin to inspire accessory lovers to get out there and vote. A portion of proceeds from sales will go to When We All Vote.

Designed with the illustrated face of renowned feminist leader Gloria Steinman, this face covering is the perfect pandemic-era accessory to symbolize (some) of what’s at stake in this election. Best of all, the brand will give $50,000 of sales from the collection to various grassroots organizations led by women of color, including Black Voters Matter, Voto Latino, and March On.

This chic little nameplate necklace is a celebrity favorite, proudly worn by the likes of Chelsea Handler, Debra Messing, and Sophia Bush, so it’s no wonder it sold out so quickly. Fortunately, it’s back up for pre-order, so run—don’t walk—to get your hands on one of your own. Oh, and most importantly, Stella & Bow will be donating $30 from each sale to I Am Voter.

While this shirt doesn’t display “VOTE” explicitly, Consioucly Unbiased is a brand committed to fostering and amplifying the voices of suppressed communities and taking action against systemic racism. 100 percent of sales from each piece to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, to help the organization in their effort to put an end of racial injustice.