Vote for CFDA’s Most Popular

Yes, it may be true that the fashion industry can sometimes feel like a giant high school, filled with popularity contests, cliques, and altogether too much primping in front of the mirror before your mom the subway drops you off at school work. The CFDA usually rules the school- controlling who wins the year-end Yearbook awards, but this year Most Popular is up to you.

Vote today through June 9 on WWD‘s website for a chance to name your favorite designer with the Popular Vote Award at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Personally, I can’t even start to scroll through the 100 nominees. Trying to pick a favorite will actually take me until June 9, and then my mind will invariably wander to who would win Most Likely to Marry Someone Twice Their Age, Class Clown, and Best Smile.