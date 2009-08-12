Volcano Choir Releases Single Download

Before Justin Vernon was Bon Iver, Vernon was a member of Volcano Choir— a choral collaboration between Vernon and soft-rock group Collection of Colonies of Bees.

Volcano Choir has recently made their song “Island, IS” from their upcoming album Unmap available for download here. The single showcases Vernon’s iconic falsetto voice but the influences of Collection of Colonies of Bees looping music creates a very uplifting sound. Still can’t understand half of what Vernon says but… I mean… It sounds oh so loverly… [sic]

Unmap is slated for a September 22nd release via Jagjaguwar.

PS: Volcano Choir apparently stole the imagery from M. Night’s Shymalan’s flop The Village… and I am probably the only person who still remembers that movie.

The Village, Touchstone