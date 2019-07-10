We Need To Talk About Gwen Stefani’s Salary For ‘The Voice’

Scroll To See More Images

She’s picking off right where Adam Levine left off, so we must talk about The Voice coach salaries and Gwen Stefani’s huge paycheck. The songstress is taking the Maroon 5 frontman’s place after his exit following 16 seasons as a coach. Fans of the reality competition show know that it’s changed drastically since it first debuted back in 2011. Luckily, NBC was quick to find the best replacement for Adam. Gwen Stefani has been a coach on Seasons 7, 9, and 12. It’s how she met with her current bae, Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt frontwoman knows her way around The Voice stage, and she will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience with her. However, since The Voice is such a massive commitment, it seems shocking that any artist would be willing to pause their own career to sit through long days and nights of auditions, mentoring and competition. However, you should know that none of The Voice coaches are doing their jobs for chump change.

Since Adam Levine was expected to return to the show for Season 17, people were stunned by his exit. It was even more incredible that he walked away from a $30 million paycheck. The Hollywood Reported that Adam was paid over $14 million per season–(at two seasons per year). Unfortunately, it looks like Adam was suffering from burnout, and he wasn’t exactly a fan of the new gimmicks on the show.

However, with the pay gap between women and men in Hollywood (and everywhere else), we needed to know how much Gwen would be paid for the time that she’s about to commit to this new season of The Voice.

Gwen Stefani’s salary is more than $13 million

Ms. Stefani should be feeling hella good about her money because she certainly knows how to negotiate. When the “Cool” songstress first appeared on The Voice way back in Season 7, she was paid more than most first-time judges. She lent her charm and expertise to the season for a paycheck of $10 million. She also meshed super well with the other judges–especially Blake Shelton.

When she returned for Season 12–she was asked to play up her relationship with Blake, so she asked for his salary–which was reportedly over $13 million according to The Cheat Sheet. We’d say that Stefani is earning between $14-$15 million for her grand return.

Other female Voice coaches are making the big bucks too

Though Adam and Blake were often the most talked about Voice coaches, the female coaches we’re also getting their coins. When Shakira was on the show on Seasons 4 and 6 she made $12 million for per season according to The Hollywood Reporter. When Miley Cyrus coached the show for Seasons 10 and 13 –she also had parity with a $13 million salary for her time and effort. Miley was able to garner such a massive paycheck because of her star power and relatability. The same year Miley made her debut, fellow coach, Alicia Keys, made a reported $8 million for Seasons 11 and 12–hopefully if she returns to the show she can earn a higher salary.

Kelly Clarkson had a massive salary for The Voice Seasons 13-16

The American Idol winner was a part-time advisor way back in Season 2. However, when Kelly Clarkson joined The Voice as a coach in Season 13, Variety reported that the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer was making a whopping $560,000 per episode. Since seasons usually stretch between 27-28 episodes, her salary came to $15 million.

Christina Aguilera is the highest-paid coach on The Voice

Though she hasn’t coached on the series since Season 10, Christina Aguilera is one of The Voice’s OG coaches– the songstress is known for her powerhouse vocals (they need to call her again for the live-action Mulan soundtrack). Also, she’s clearly the negotiation queen. Back in Season 3, she earned a $17 million. In Season 5, her salary was pushed down to $12.5 million–but we’re sure that in Season 10 where her team won with Alisan Porter, she took home all of the pennies.