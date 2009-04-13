Vogue’s May Cover Leaks

Vogue‘s May cover, marked by its return to featuring models on the cover instead of celebrities, has been leaked.

The impressive cast of characters includes Liya Kebede, Natalia Vodianova, and Anna Maria Jagodzinska with Isabeli Fontana, Lara Stone, Jourdan Dunn, Raquel Zimmerman, Caroline Trentini, and Natasha Poly on the fold-out. The cover was shot by Steven Meisel with an inside editorial shot by him as well as an article about the legendary photographer.

In sharp contrast to Vogue’s much talked about love for Photoshop, French Elle has decided to forgo any and all makeup and retouching. The cover subjects, who include Eva Herzigova, Monica Bellucci, Sophie Marceau, and Charlotte Rampling were shot by Peter Lindbergh for the magazine. These stars, however, look just as beautiful au natural as they do with the help of talented makeup artists and retouchers.