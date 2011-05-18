Vogue’s “Feminine” Cover, Anna Dello Russo Answers Style Q’s

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Vogue Espana gets very Georgia O’Keeffe on their recent cover. (Fashion Copious)

According to a People Style Watch survey, “Some 48 percent of women said they are more excited getting jeans on sale than having sex.” That’s sad. (WWD)

Kate Moss regularly makes jam. That’s so random. (Telegraph)

Congress is getting the FDA involved in that Brazilian blowout mess. This is so going down as the 21st century version of lead face powder. (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

RT @ClubMonaco Winner of tonight’s Lykke Li tickets: @Katestradamus! “To go to the Lykke Li show I would go to happy hr in Murray Hill on a Thursday.” Amazing.

RT @annadellorusso Send me your fashion questions @annadellorusso I will answer you on TWITTER this SUN 22 MAY from 4:00 to 5:00 pm http://twitpic.com/4zd14d This is awesome.

RT @themoment Fashion IQ Test: Where was the first Neiman Marcus located? A) Los Angeles B) Atlanta C) Dallas D) New York What is C, Dallas?

RT @ConanOBrien I hate holding my wifes purse when shes buying shoes, especially when shes buying them on Zappos. #TeamCoco