Vogue Was the Most-Mentioned Brand on ‘Sex and the City’

“Sex and the City” was a glorious ode to consumerism, and we loved every second of it. From watching Samantha fight with Lucy Liu over an Hermès Birkin bag to Carrie ogling over Manolo Blahniks at every turn, brands were a huge part of the show’s stories and dialogue.

But out of all the brands mentioned on the iconic HBO show, Vogue tops the list, having been mentioned 36 times over the course of the show. We know this because French-based artist Pierre Buttin created a video montage of the namechecks (in alphabetical order to boot.)

Rounding out the top 10: Martini (34 times), Yankees (26 times), Knicks (25 times), The New York Times (24 times), Manolo Blahnik (16 times), Dolce & Gabbana (15 times), Prada and Post-it (14 times each), Chanel (13 times), and Gucci (12 times).

Watch the video below to see for yourself!