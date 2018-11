We all know the fashion world is a little obsessed with our girl Susan Miller. I think it takes a certain creative spirit to give up their fate to the stars. With all things in fashion, it may very well be becoming a trend.

Vogue UK went all astrological in the December issue, with Siri Tollerd as muse, styled by Kate Phelan and photographed by Tim Gutt. Do you see yourself in your sign’s image?

Images courtesy of The Fashion Spot