Links to Click: Vogue Comments on Terry Richardson, Laura Prepon on Tom Cruise, More

Read on for some of the day’s buzziest stories!

1. Top magazines won’t say whether or not they’ll continue to work with Terry Richardson, but Vogue and The New York Times’ T Magazine say they have “no plans” to work with the fashion photographer. [Buzzfeed]

2. We found out yesterday that Danny Boyle is in talks to direct an untitled movie about Steve Jobs. Who better to star in the biopic than this A-list stud? [Variety]

3. Try not to lose it when you watch this Dove parody commercial confirming you aren’t a hideous beast. [You Tube]

4. Laura Prepon finally addresses those dating rumors. Here’s what the “OITNB” actress had to say about her dating fellow Scientologist, Tom Cruise. [She Knows]

5. So you have your heart set on going to Paris this summer? Here are some tips to help you plan that dream vacation on the cheap. [The Vivant]

6. Miranda Kerr may have cleaned up in the genetic lottery, but she’s less naturally endowed in the vocals department – as evident in her just-released audio debut single “You’re The Boss.” [Yahoo]

7. Don’t let the leopard bikini distract you! In other model-turned-singer news, Gisele Bündchen headed into the studio to record “Heart of Glass” for the H&M summer campaign. [Youtube]

8. Model Chloe Nørgaard is known for having a head full of rainbow colored locks. Find out her secrets to getting and keeping all of her crazy colors. [Beauty High]

9. Celebrate Earth Day with these amazing natural beauty tips that every girl should know! [Daily Makeover]