Why Vogue is Being Sued Over Kim Kardashian’s Cover

It looks like Anna Wintour might be regretting her decision to put Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the April cover of Vogue, and not because fashion followers everywhere had what can only be described as complete and total meltdowns. It seems a little-known pop singer from the 1970s is suing the magazine for using his song in a behind-the-scenes KimYe video on its website.

According to Page Six, Rickey Spicer — who sang lead vocals as a 12-year-old for a one-hit-wonder band called “The Ponderosa Twins Plus One”— sued West last year, claiming the rapper sampled one of his songs in “Bound 2.” And now, he’s alleging that Vogue used that same song an exclusive video that accompanied Kim and Kanye’s package in the magazine.

In papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Spicer says his high-pitched voice can be heard five times as “Bound 2” plays during the video. “Mr. Spicer’s voice is used substantially throughout the video, comprising approximately 44% of the vocals,” the lawsuit said.

As the Daily News pointed out, Condé Nast didn’t get Spicer’s permission to use his voice in the video, so he’s asking for unspecified damages. The magazine declined to comment, telling the paper “We don’t comment on pending litigation,” said Joe Libonati, vice president of corporate communications for Condé Nast.