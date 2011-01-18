Vogue Paris 2nd To Last Carine Cover, Kidman’s Surrogate

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE:

NY Mag chatted with Kate Young, stylist most notably of preg Natalie Portman. Her approach for the Golden Globes went like this: Being pregnant, your body is very specific, and it changes everything, she says. Im trying to keep her looking clean, modern, and flattering and trying not to fall into pregnancy clichs. (NY Mag)

Lara Stone covers the 2nd to last Carine French Vogue. The countdown is making me sad, but the cover is so optomistic and bright it doesn’t last long! (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Nicole Kidman had a baby on December 28, but Faith Margaret was delivered via surrogate. I want to think this new trend is all kinds of odd, but it sounds like kind of a good idea. (Vogue UK)

Kim Catrall is the new face of Olay’s Total Effects Anti-Aging body wash and lotion. Better her bod than her Botox-enhanced face. (Styelist)

Alber Elbaz is making over the Hotel Mtropole Monte-Carlo in Monaco in honor of Prince Albert of Monaco’s wedding to Charlene Wittstock on July 2. He created cocktails, other sweets and uniforms themed on love. Aw. (Vogue UK)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @nextmodelsnyc Click here to see Arizona Muse’s American Vogue debut! http://fb.me/F2isOYWI We heart her, and it’s about time!

RT @shopbop What did you get during our winter sale? http://bit.ly/gcBWZZ A sense of foreboding sadness since I’ve put myself on a spending freeze.

RT @NineWestPRGals Big news right here! This makes us smile RT @AOL: @Starbucks New Biggie Size: The ‘Trenta’ Americans are officially off drugs, on coffee.

RT @BagSnob Bag Snob I want to learn J.Lo’s “gaze” on red carpet. She has this faraway look in her eyes &no matter the angle it’s as if she’s looking right at u. hmm, hot or creepy?

RT @dkny [DKNY PR Girl] Meeting in ten minutes….runway show discussion..come on, sing along…..”It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”….#SarcasmFont I need to type in only Sarcasm Font.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT

See some of Spike Jonze’s best work ever in this video he directed for Opening Ceremony. Just kidding but it is cute of Chloe.



