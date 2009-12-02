Vogue Italia’s Twitter Cover, Plus Our Favorite Models Who Tweet

We can’t blame Steven Meisel and Karl Templer for dedicating the December 2009 issue of Vogue Italia to this year’s favorite form of social media. After all, we too are guilty of constant tweeting, twitpicking, retweeting, hashtagging, and trendtweeting (tweet us!). We’ve only gotten a glimpse of this month’s cover, but so far it’s giving us a pretty great preview of what’s to come; with modeling heavy-hitters such as Gisele (pregnant!), Natalia Vodianova, Lara Stone, Kasia Struss, and Christy Turlington gracing the cover, who knows what additional faces will be on the roster for the book’s inner pages.

Despite the fact that print is dying, Vogue Italia seems to be quite down with technology–back in 2007, the Italian mag dedicated its entire January issue to the concept of webcams and YouTube. Now, the Italians have taken to a fetish with twitpic, and we hear that the feature fashion editorial shot by Meisel inside will have the beauties photographing themselves…although we’re not sure how that makes it an editorial shot by Meisel…but either way it should be fabulous! Here are some real-life beauties who are known to throw up a twitpic of their own from time to time, or at least a tweet or two:

1. Jess Stam @Jess_Stam

2. Doutzen Kroes @MissDK

3. Tyra Banks @tyrabanks

4. Chanel Iman @itsmechaneliman

5. Karolina Kurkova @kurkovakarolina

6. Heidi Mount @heidimount

7. Coco Rocha @ohsococo

8. Daria Werbowy @dar_werbowy

9. Alessandra Ambrosio @AngelAlessandra

10. Gemma Ward @GemmaLWard

And of course don’t forget to tweet me @mee_chelle!