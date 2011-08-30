Vogue Italia Shocks Us Again With September Cover

Right on the heels of Franca Sozzani’s controversial ‘Slave Earring‘ blunder on Vogue.it, the magazine released their September cover, which once again has the fashion community buzzing about Vogue Italia‘s penchant for crossing lines and sparking debates.

Model Stella Tennant dominates the cover in a Gothic inspired Prada coat. What’s alarming about the photo, however, is Tennant’s waist, or lack thereof. In a rather startling tribute to Ethel Granger, Tennant sports a corset made by Deborah Milner and a nose ring. While we appreciate the inspiration for the cover shoot, it’s questionable whether Granger is an appropriate muse for the cover of a women’s fashion magazine. Tennant’s 13-inch waist hardly speaks to current trends or ideals. If the cover was intended to disturb and disrupt it succeeded, but whether or not it did so in a positive manner is still in the air.

What do you think of the Vogue Italia September cover?