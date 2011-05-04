StyleCaster
Vogue Italia Honors Rock & Roll History: Hotel Chelsea

Vogue Italia Honors Rock & Roll History: Hotel Chelsea

Kerry Pieri
Vogue Italia Honors Rock & Roll History: Hotel Chelsea
If you haven’t read Patty Smith’s Just Kids yet, the autobiographical book that chronicles the rock star/artist/poet’s history with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, then you should. But in the mean time, relive their majestic, but probably kind of dirty, cool days living at the Hotel Chelsea in Vogue Italia’s Steven Meisel shot editorial featuring Kristen McMenamy.

The place where Sid killed Nancy, Edie Sedgewick got wasted and started a fire, Bob Dylan sang and Janice Joplin hung out is ideal inspiration for an artsy, naked, wasted shoot. The resulting images are moody and intense and reminds you that people used to be cooler.

