Vogue Italia Defends Galliano, Upsets Everyone Else

WTF, Vogue Italia? We were gladly giving John Galliano the benefit of the doubt, but then we saw the video, which was even more condemning evidence than those Gibson audio tapes. The Vogue Italia blog, however, takes the cell phone videographers to task for setting up a wasted designer, while making completely inappropriate biblical references, and sort of washing over the whole anti-Semitic thing with a, “of course we condemn the extremely seriously racist content of what he said.” They say that, but are they really saying that?

The creative director of Dior (now suspended by the company) was clearly provoked, and filmed, while obviously inebriated. When it comes down to it, theres proof of what happened to John Galliano theres the video, posted by The Sun on its website. Its all in high definition especially the sound and the image is enviably composed. However, we arent clear about one thing: the video starts right at the moment when Galliano launches his tirade. So one or the other must be true: either whoever took it was a master of timing, or what we are seeing is a video created for this purpose. In other words, possibly it was made by holding the mobile in the hand waiting for the celebrity evidently provoked to explode. An explosion was more than probable when you add together the amount of alcohol Galliano had consumed and the provocations of the people speaking to him. Of course we condemn the extremely seriously racist content of what he said (theres even a hypothetical apology for Nazism).We dont want to go on an obsessive search for hidden motives, but perhaps behind this event are just some parvenus of journalistic scandal who, in our opinion, were waiting to have three minutes of video to sell to someone for a good deal more than 30 pieces of silver.

I’m not certain I would call the video “enviably composed,” it’s actually quite low grade, and I’ve been tipsy in my day, and yet it’s never ended in an anti-Jewish rant or an anti any race or religious group rant for that matter. These are flimsy excuses for a serious and disgusting display of humanity.

The final line of the blog post, “were waiting to have three minutes of video to sell to someone for a good deal more than 30 pieces of silver,” is incredibly upsetting as it refers to the Gospel of Matthew 26:15 which reads, “the price for which Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus.” I wasn’t familiar with this particular reference, but Refinery 29 explains “it is one of those artifacts of pre-WWII cultural anti-Semitism.” Why would a respected magazine defend a man whose own company isn’t even willing to support him at this incredibly, deservedly low point and go even further as to toss in its own anti-Semitic reference for good measure?

It’s a sad day when supporting your countryman is more important than defending what’s right.