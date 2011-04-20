Vogue Honors Alexander McQueen in Sick Editorial

From a straight jacket kimono on Coco to Raquel playing the pawn, Karen Elson in a gown inspired by the massacre of the Scottish Jacobites and Karlie in a wooden skirt from the show where, Vogue explains, Shalom Harlow stood on a turntable and was spray-painted by robots,” it’s clear there’s quite an archive to mine from for an Alexander McQueen homage despite the relatively short career of the now deceased prodigy courtier.

It’s not just an editorial though Vogue is showcasing the looks that will be on display in the Costume Institute’s retrospective on the designer, entitled, quite perfectly, “Savage Beauty,” which will be kicked off at the Met Gala on May 4.

Steven Meisel shot the Grace Coddington styled shoot that truly lets the looks stand for themselves against a simple grey background. They’re utterly breathtaking. Click through to Vogue to read Sarah Burton reminiscence on the artful, and insanely inspired collections.