Vogue: Grace Coddington Victim of Theft!

After viewing the Givenchy Spring 2010 collection at Paris Fashion Week, Grace Coddington had a finale of her own, and not a grand one: the Creative Director of Vogue returned to her chauffeured car, only to discover her bag had been stolen while her driver was supposedly sleeping. This isn’t your basic burglary, considering that the bag (not even to mention its contents) was mostly likely worth a few grand. No word on the flame-haired fashionista’s course of action, but we’re thinking it involves finding a new driver. And maybe a bag-centric shopping spree.