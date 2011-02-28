Vogue Gets Suckered by an Arab Dictatorship (and So Do We)

On Friday, Vogue demonstrated just how out-of-touch the magazine of elite fashion opinion can be from the real world when it ran a rambling and flattering portrait of Asma al-Assad, the wife of Middle Eastern dictator, Bashar al-Assad.

The al-Assads (Bashar and before him,his father Hafez) have ruled Syria for forty years with a brutality and sadism that perhaps rivals only the violence ofSaddam Hussein‘s Iraq. In the early 1980s Hafez al-Assad basicallyexterminated a whole Syrian city to suppress a rebellion (some put the number of dead as high as 40,000). While Bashar hasnt been as bloodthirsty as his father,hes still in charge of a totalitarian state in which questioning the government will get you shot.

The Vogue article in question was written by Joan Juliet Buck and is titled Asma al-Assad: A Rose in the Desert.” The articlecontains such illuminating and profound passages as Asma empties a box of fondue mix into a saucepan for lunch. The household is run on wildly democratic principles. Which, unfortunately, cannot be said of the way they run their country.

Another passage from the piece claims that Asma is glamorous, young, and very chic the freshest and most magnetic of first ladies. But when your husband is running a concentration camp outside of Damascus how chic can you really be?

Middle Eastern despots like Bashar al-Assad, the late King Hussein in Jordan, the current Jordanian King Abdullah, and even deposed Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak have frequently used their wives and their glamorous style in the Western media to distract from the viciousness and cruelty of their regimes. They probably think that they can dupe Western audiences with their pretty wives. And, unfortunately, all too often it works.

Despite what we’d like to think, in much of the world, glamour, style and Western-appearance are not synonymous with democracy and freedom. Many of the most brutal regimes in the world are run by families who were educated at fancy universities in England and America, do their shopping in Paris and their vacationing in Saint-Tropez, while back home attack helicopters are gunning down peaceful protesters.

While it’s unlikely that Vogue consciously timed the piece now to coincide with the current wave of protests sweeping across the Arab World, the article’s publication does seem a little unfortunate especially considering the al-Assad regime has recently gone out of its way to harshly crack down on any democratic stirrings in Syria.

The Atlantic ran a piece today questioning the timeliness (and ethics) of the Vogue article. Writer Max Fisher took Vogue senior editor Chris Knutsen to task, asking why the magazine would praise a hereditary dictator whose security forces torture dissidents as wildly democratic. To which Knutsen replied: I think the way they portray themselves [in the story] is probably pretty accurate.

Im not asking Vogue to put on a Che T-shirt, stop shaving their legs and start listening to Ani DiFranco but surely providing context to a story praising a brutal dictatorship is a reasonable starting point.

I guess the devil really does wear Prada…