Lady Gaga’s 9 Top Magazine Covers

We’re just about giddy: Lady Gaga may have landed the cover of Vogue’s annually momentous September issue for 2012 according to a recent WWD post. The scandalous pop star has graced the cover of Vogue once before, with March 2011 becoming the second-biggest selling issue of the magazine last year.

Gaga has since been on a media blackout and hasn’t spoken to the press for nearly three months. While the Fame Monster hasn’t made many headlines lately, she’s a safe bet for Vogue’s September issue, with a following of more than 25 million on Twitter. The release of the magazine also coincides with the debut of Gaga’s first fragrance, which is set to finally be released in fall with a rumored name of ‘Monster’ and undertones of ‘blood and semen.’

In celebration of what appears to be Gaga breaking her silent treatment, we’ve composed a gallery of her top cover girl moments from over the past few years.