Lady Gaga’s 9 Top Magazine Covers

We’re just about giddy: Lady Gaga may have landed the cover of Vogue’s annually momentous September issue for 2012 according to a recent WWD post. The scandalous pop star has graced the cover of Vogue once before, with March 2011 becoming the second-biggest selling issue of the magazine last year.
Gaga has since been on a media blackout and hasn’t spoken to the press for nearly three months. While the Fame Monster hasn’t made many headlines lately, she’s a safe bet for Vogue’s September issue, with a following of more than 25 million on Twitter. The release of the magazine also coincides with the debut of Gaga’s first fragrance, which is set to finally be released in fall with a rumored name of ‘Monster’ and undertones of ‘blood and semen.’
In celebration of what appears to be Gaga breaking her silent treatment, we’ve composed a gallery of her top cover girl moments from over the past few years.
With the news of Gaga's latest big cover, we couldn't help but remember some of her best moments yet!
Lady Gaga teased us with her tantalizing bubble get-up on the cover of Rolling Stone.
Photo:
David LaChapelle/David LaChapelle
Gaga stripped down in one of her more basic looks for the April 2010 issue of Cosmopolitan.
Photo:
Kenneth Willardt/Kenneth Willardt
Lady Gaga sparked a major new hair color trend on the cover of Harper's Bazaar in May 2011.
Photo:
Terry Richardson/Terry Richardson
Lady Gaga on the cover of Vanity Fair's September 2010 issue looking like a breathtaking hippie mermaid.
Photo:
Nick Knight/Nick Knight
Lady Gaga caused controversy on the cover of Q Magazine's April 2010 issue posing topless and sporting Edward Scissorhands inspired gloves.
Photo:
John Wright/John Wright
Lady Gaga goes for a natural look on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's October 2011 issue.
Photo:
Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin/Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Lady Gaga on the cover of Rolling Stone for the June 2011 issue sporting a major Pebbles Flintstones 'do.
Photo:
Ryan McGinley/Ryan McGinley
Va-va-va-voom! Lady Gaga killing it on the cover of Vanity Fair's January 2012 issue.
Photo:
Annie Leibovitz/Annie Leibovitz
Who can blame Vogue for wanting Lady Gaga's to front the mag for a second round after this statement cover?
Photo:
Mario Testino/Mario Testino