A Vogue Editor’s New Site Could Kill Gilt

Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, Thakoon Photos: ImaxTree

Vogue‘s Lauren Santo Domingo and Gilt Noir veteran Aslaug Magnusdottir are launching a new shopping site, Moda Operandi, come fashion week. The short story: shoppers will be able to purchase looks right off the runways within 48 hours of the show. Members (who must be invited) will be required to leave a 50% deposit for each purchase, and the clothes will ship in about four months, aka two months before they’re in stores. This might sound like the ultimate fashion fantasy come true, but we thought it through, and for every promising pro the site provides, there’s a considerable con. Take a look, and let us know what you think does the good outweigh the bad?

+ Pro: Youll never again feel the disappointment of your favorite runway looks not going into production. Its happened to the best of us: Our favorite piece from a collection was too experimental/didnt sell during market week and never saw the light of day. With Moda Operandi, buyers dont get to edit the collections, WE do!

Con: It’s a step backward from the accessible fashion revolution. In the days when high/low designer collaborations and discount shopping sites are on the rise, this exclusive, members-only site will only benefit the very wealthy. Also, if designers get a better idea of what will sell and what wont, overstock will be eliminated. In other words, youre likely to miss out on that sample sale or Gilt Groupe steal.

+ Pro: Instant gratification. When I watched the Proenza Schouler Spring 2011 live stream online, I was so excited about everything I had just seen that I must have replayed it five times. If I had the ability and disposable income I probably wouldve wanted to place my order right then and there for one of the neon dresses. With LSDs new site, youll be able to do just that.

Con: Were a fast-fashion society. If you order something today, who knows if youre still going to like it when it arrives on your doorstep four months from now? At least the company has a solid return policy in place, in case the thrill wears off.

+ Pro: You receive your goods two months before they hit stores… Why hello there, Miss Thing! Youre so ahead of the fashion curve that youre carrying next seasons hot Alex Wang bag at the same time the Olsen twins are. I cant imagine that theres anything in the fashion world thats more gratifying than that, unless you wake up one morning and are suddenly Carine Roitfeld.

Con: But that might actually kind of suck. Its one thing if Alexa Chung wears a look from Phillip Lim months before others get their hands on it, but if our cube-mates come in to work wearing the clothes two months early, it might ruin the allure for us. Plus, the clothes are brand new to us when they hit stores, but theyre old to the Moda Operandi customers, which aside from being kind of snooty might backfire in regular retail sales.

+ Pro: Great for women who wear harder-to-find sizes. Despite the fact that the vast majority of women are not a sample size, designer styles are exceedingly hard to find in sizes 8-12. Now, you wont have to fret about whether or not your local department store bought more than one piece that will fit you.

Con: What you see might not be what you get. Remember last Fashion Week when Alber sent his models down the Lanvin runway in flats at the last minute because they couldn’t walk in the shoes? Not all designers are so honest, and while models are pros at making everything look stunning, you never quite know how something is going to fit or feel once it arrives. Another added caveat watching the shows from any row other than the front or online doesn’t provide the ideal view of runway looks, so something that seems fabulous from far away might be pretty fug in reality.