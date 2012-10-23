New Vogue Documentary Coming To HBO In December

Ringing in its 120th birthday this year, Vogue is celebrating its anniversary with a bang—on film. Partnering with HBO, the magazine is the subject for a new documentary “In Vogue: The Editor’s Eye,” which will spotlight the influential editors who curate and execute the glossy’s celebrated photo shoots. “The people who are responsible for the fashion images are the fashion editors. They have always been our secret weapon, so it seemed to me that we could celebrate Vogue, and also, at the same time, celebrate these great editors,” Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour said in a media release.

Set to air December 6, the film (which was also a book, published this month) will feature behind-the-scenes commentary and interviews with legendary editors including Grace Coddington and Tonne Goodman, while also highlighting stylish stars that have frequently appeared in the the magazine, such as Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker. Other industry heavy-hitters, including photographers and fashion designers, will also be spotlighted.

“In Vogue: The Editor’s Eye” follows 2009’s “The September Issue,” an in-theater documentary highlighting the drama behind the making of Vogue‘s 2007 September issue.