Vogue Actually Featured Models on the Cover of its September Issue!

Month after month, actresses, singers and, um, Kim Kardashian have been featured on the cover of Vogue magazine and—while we understand recognizable celebrities sell issues—we miss the days when the glossy reliably used high-fashion models as cover girls. Anna Wintour must have heard our silent “more models” plea, because she’s put a bunch of them on the issue’s September cover.

The cover leaked today (thanks Instagram!) and we can see it says “The Insta Girls! Models of the moment in the clothes of the season” and it seems Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss are visible.

However, our friends at Fashionista reported that they got word the cover is actually a giant pull-out, and also features modes Arizona Muse, Edie Campbell, Imaan Hammam, Fei Fei Sun, Vanessa Axente and Andreea Diaconu.

You might recall that in 2004, Vogue used the same cover and pull-out technique for its September issue, and also featured a number of top models including Gisele Bundchen, Liya Kabede, Daria Werbowy, and Karen Elson.

After the negative, if over-dramatic, reactions it got from die-hard fashion fans this year when it featured Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover, it seems Vogue could be trying to make amends with the September issue, which should be hitting newsstands any day now.

What do you think about the September issue cover? Are you happy to see models are back?

