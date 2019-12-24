10 Festive Vodka Cocktails That Are Way Too Easy to Make

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to satisfying winter cocktails, no base alcohol does it quite like vodka. Need proof? Ask the Russians who live in some of the coldest climates on Earth and have been drinking vodka for centuries. It’s also a pretty tasteless alcohol, making it super easy to add in all sorts of flavors and spices for a truly unique drink. And now with the holidays right here, of course, we had to bring to you 10 vodka cocktail recipes to serve with your holiday spread this year.

On the rocks, neat, shaken or stirred, there’s no wrong way to create a satisfying vodka cocktail—which is, in itself, the beauty of vodka. Make like James Bond with a martini or channel The Dude with a classic white Russian. Whatever your vibe is for the evening, you’ll find it in the cocktail recipes list below.

We’re all about elevating the classics, so we’ve rounded up some exceptional and totally unique vodka cocktails for you to try this holiday season.

Blackberry Moscow Mule

A fresh twist on the classic Moscow Mule.

Winter Scarves

This winter vodka cocktail is best served hot to keep you nice and toasty.

Pink Vodka Lemonade

This vibrant drink is also great in big batches for your holiday party.

Bucket List

A little bit of honey and cardamom go a long way in this festive drink from Grey Goose.

Pomegranate Martini

The martini variations are endless, but we’re partial to this pomegranate martini recipe.

Dirty Shirley Temple

Like your favorite drink as a kid, but better because, alcohol. A spiked Shirtley Temple is the perfect throwback.

Champagne Punch

The ideal big-batch cocktail recipe to make for your New Year’s Eve party. You’re welcome!

Cinnamon White Russian

Curl up on your couch during a snow day with one of these hot cocktails.

Holiday Mule

Spice up this vodka favorite with some nutmeg to make it more holiday-friendly. A holiday twist on the Moscow Mule is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Spiced Pear & Ginger Cocktail

Make this cocktail in a pitcher as the perfectly fruity holiday drink.