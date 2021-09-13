Here’s Who Looked Hot (And Um, Not) On The VMAs Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

Out of all the award shows and all the red carpets, I won’t lie—the VMAs are one of my very favorites. Actors and actresses always look elegant when dressing to the nines and strutting their stuff, but musicians? They know how to shake things up, make statements and really break the Internet. And these VMAs red carpet looks are proof!

At last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, celebs were few and far between as only presenters and nominees could attend, and to no one’s surprise, face masks were the hottest accessories of the night. Need I remind you of Lady Gaga’s multiple over-the-top face masks coordinated to every single designer ensemble? She really raised the bar; I think about them every time I reach for another boring disposable blue mask.

That said, this year’s show is a far cry from last year’s struggle bus. Socially distant celebs didn’t even get to walk a carpet last year—fast-forward 12 months and this year’s carpet is off the charts! Given that these artists have been waiting to show off their best looks, it should come as absolutely zero shock that everyone slayed.

No, really, almost everyone looked amazing! And considering my Worst Dressed Lists are sometimes longer than my Best Dressed lists, I couldn’t be more impressed with the way all my faves turned it out. For starters, Lil Nas X wowed in a fully beaded lilac half-suit, half-gown and a mullet. Equally radiant was Kacey Musgraves, who paired a fitted purple mini dress with an absolutely massive feather headpiece and red leather gloves. See what I mean when I say these celebs brought the drama to the carpet??

Oh, and did I mention Avril Lavigne was there?! From bold dresses to custom suiting to incredible performance ‘fits, this year’s VMAs will be one for the sartorial books. Below, check out a few ‘fits from your favorite Video Music Awards attendees.

Avril Lavigne

My pre-teen self is screaming over this shot of Avril (pictured with Mod Sun) in the coolest hot pink plaid suit by Area, complete with a heart-shaped cut-out to show off some midriff.

Normani

Normani always brings the heat, but she looks especially white-hot in this asymmetrical mini and exaggerated cropped jacket by Patrycja Pagas.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The couple of the hour, no one looked hotter (or, more naked) than Megan in custom Mugler.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves and her huge feathered hat by Valentino absolutely blew me away. The leather gloves are another excellent touch and proof of her expertise in accessorizing.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

While she didn’t go as risqué as Megan Fox, Kourt definitely showed up to the carpet looking hot with her man on her arm. This laced-up leather mini by Olivier Theyskens is a perfect fit on her, and the simple styling doesn’t distract.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras gets fashion. That’s it, that’s the caption! Seen here in Richard Quinn.

Lil Nas X

Talk about a head-turner! The rapper’s bold Atelier Versace look and accompanying curly mullet certainly did not go unnoticed.

Doja Cat

Host Doja Cat served vampire chic realness on the red carpet with thigh-high read latex boots and a black corset dress with purple draping. She also hinted that she’d be “wearing furniture” at some point in the show.

Olivia Rodrigo

Teen queen Olivia looked breathtaking in her Atelier Versace coral and fuchsia gown, but it was her pink crystal butterfly earrings that really won me over.

Camilla Cabello

Am I the only one who squealed when I noticed Camilla and Olivia were in the same colors? Scandal! The bow on her Alexis Mabille dress looks a little worse for wear, but I still like the look.

Jack Harlow

Simple but striking, this green suit really made Jack Harlow stand out on the red carpet. I just love this color!

Shawn Mendes

That said, I have to give it up to Shawn Mendes for the chicest suit of the night by Mans.

Chloe & Halle Bailey

These two sisters look radiant in absolutely everything, but I especially enjoyed that they went for totally different vibes. Chloe’s aluminum foil-esque look is by Marni, while Halle’s white gown is Mônot.

Ciara

I’ve probably seen Ciara in a gown like this before, but I’m! not! complaining!!! This Tom Ford black lace number fits her like a glove.

Bretman Rock

Bretman wowed fans when he stepped onto the carpet in this vintage Roberto Cavalli gown, originally worn by Aaliyah to the VMAs 21 years prior.

Tinashe

Red carpet celeb correspondent Tinashe looked like a mega-hot rockstar in head-to-toe leather, vintage D&G pants and layered necklaces.