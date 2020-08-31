OK Wow, Everyone At The Video Music Awards Looks Incredible

Even though this year’s Video Music Awards looked a little different (OK, a lot different) than usual, our favorites celebs still showed up ready to slay, and these VMAs red carpet 2020 fashion looks are cold, hard, stylish proof. From Lady Gaga’s silver futuristic fantasy to multiple slays from host Keke Palmer to Miley Cyrus’ gothic naked dress realness, there was more than a little to love.

This year, there was no traditional red carpet for VMAs attendees, as social distancing rules were followed (props to Hollywood for giving us a ~safe~ night of fun and entertainment!). Still, presenters and performers walked a carpet and showed off some amazing looks, not to mention some on-point performance attire. Given that most of these stars have been living in sweats like the rest of us for the past few months, it’s no surprise they wanted to dress to impress.

While I love a wild look, I’m a sucker for Old Hollywood glamour with an edge, so Keke Palmer’s halter-necked feather frock was an instant favorite the moment she stepped onstage to start her monologue. “Music can help us heal. It’s all love, and that’s what tonight is about,” Palmer told the crowd, but I’d argue the night is just as much about incredible fashion, and her look was just Exhibit A.

Read on for a look at some of the top ensembles of the night, and see if your fave showed up and showed out.

Lady Gaga

Gaga wowed in an AREA Fall/Winter 2020 Couture Heart Quilted Parka, with an astronaut-inspired helmet by designer CONRAD.

Miley Cyus

Miley wore a super-sexy, see-through mirror dress on the performer red carpet, but her best look of the night came during her performance, when she stripped down to some black skivvies to do her thing on her wrecking ball.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer has been hinting at her host looks all week leading up to the VMAs, so it’s no surprise she wowed in a glam feathered gown as she gave her opening monologue.

BTS

The boys of BTS wowed in their literal Sunday best, clad in dapper suits that each highlighted their own unique sense of style. Go ahead, watch the whole damn performance again. You know you want to.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat served some flamenco-dancer-emoji realness on the carpet in a super unique red floral metallic mesh number with a plunging neckline, but it was her barely-there, glowing performance ensemble that really won the night.

Jaden Smith

With just one outfit, Jaden Smith has made me want to throw away all my boring, basic cardigans in favor of more colorful takes. Anyone know where I can get those hot pink sunnies, too?

Ariana Grande

For her performance of “Rain on Me” alongside Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande went well futuristic superbae in a metallic miniskirt and halter top, complete with a black face mask and ombre pigtails.

Joey King

OK, am I the only one thinking that Joey King really snapped tonight? I love, love, LOVE this Versace long-sleeved fitted floral mini! Bonus points for the red pumps and the on-trend hair clip moment.

Chloe x Halle

Lady Gaga and Chloe x Halle must’ve been looking at the same fashion mood boards, because these two beauties wowed the VMAs pre-show in similarly-silver looks. At this point, I’m convinced gold is officially canceled.

Machine Gun Kelly

In my humble opinion, Machine Gun Kelly deserves all the awards for this head-to-toe hot pink moment from Berluti. The pearl necklace as the finishing touch? *Chef’s kiss*

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha hit the carpet in black biker shorts paired with some sort of leather blazer-meets-corset contraption, and honestly? She killed it, as per usual.

Nicole Richie

I wasn’t expecting to see Nicole Richie in a neon green gown and tiara, but honestly, I’m not complaining at all.