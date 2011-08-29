StyleCaster
The VMA’s: Celebrity Prom Night

The VMA's: Celebrity Prom Night

The MTV Video Music Awards is like celebrity prom night. Everyone gets all dressed up, competes with Lady Gaga for Most Ridiculous Outfit (Surprise! She dressed as a man. You look like a fool, Niki Miniaj!), gets fall-down-drunk, honors the King and Queen (Beyonce and Jay-Z) and has several things to regret in the morning.

While watching last night, I spent most of the evening asking, “Who is that?” If these former Mouseketeers are the legends of the future, music is in a grave state.

Despite this sad fact, which is not news, there were some musical highlights such as Adele‘s pitch-perfect performance of “Someone Like You,” Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s “Otis”and of course the show-stopping reveal by Beyonce.

Watch the video below and be sure to stay until the end to catch Jay-Z’s reaction. It’s pretty sweet.

