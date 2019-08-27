Hi, Taylor Swift’s VMAs Outfit Has Her Looking Like a Hot Casino

We need to calm down. Taylor Swift’s MTV VMAs 2019 red carpet look has turned us into lovers. (Okay, that was the last TSwift pun, we promise.) The mega popstar turned heads in a colorful look that goes perfectly with the theme of her seventh studio album Lover—but with an edgy twist.

The superstar arrived to the Video Music Awards decked out in a fully bedazzled look, featuring crystal-embellished, over-the-knee Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots and a rainbow, chain-print Versace blazer dress that really just makes her look rich as hell. Emerald hoop earrings and a slash of her signature red lipstick topped off the show-stopping look—and now, honestly, we’re feeling inspired to bedazzle everything we own, not gonna lie.

Tonight, the “ME!” singer is leading the pack of nominees with 10 nods, including the coveted Video of the Year Award. And to top off her grand arrival, Swift opened the awards show with a triumphant performance of her singles “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover,” leaving all the Swifties, once again, in awe of their queen.